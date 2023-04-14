White House Corrects Biden’s Gaffe Confusing New Zealand Rugby Team with British Military Force in Ireland

President Joe Biden recently embarked on a three-day trip to Ireland, where he gave a speech at the Windsor pub in Dundalk. During the speech, he referred to the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team, but mistakenly used the name of the British military force known as the Black and Tans instead.

The Black and Tans were a group of British soldiers who were sent to Ireland in 1920 to quell the Irish War of Independence. They were known for their brutal tactics and violence against civilians, and their name has become synonymous with British repression in Ireland.

President Joe Biden made a gaffe during his visit to Ireland on Wednesday as he confused a rugby team with a controversial 1920s-era British police force. https://t.co/wXGAmLKuVp — CNN (@CNN) April 13, 2023

President Biden’s slip-up caused some controversy, with many Irish people expressing outrage and disbelief that he could confuse the All Blacks with the Black and Tans. The White House was quick to issue a correction to the official transcript of the speech, replacing “Black and Tans” with “All Blacks.”

The President’s mistake has raised questions about his knowledge of Irish history and the extent to which he understands the sensitive issues that still exist in Ireland today. Some have criticized him for not being more prepared for the speech, while others have dismissed the incident as a harmless mistake.

Either way, it serves as a reminder of the importance of understanding history and the impact that words can have. As President Biden continues his overseas tour, many will be watching to see if any further missteps occur.