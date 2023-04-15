NEWS POLITICS

President Biden receives standing ovation in Dublin after promising to ‘lick the world’ with Irish leaders

ByGrady Owen

Apr 15, 2023

During a banquet at Dublin Castle, President Biden’s speech brought the crowd to their feet with his words of unity and determination. The President spoke of the powerful bond between the United States and Ireland, and the limitless possibilities that can be achieved through collaboration.

He ended his speech with “I believe that there is nothing our nations can’t achieve if we work together,” said Biden. “Let’s go out there and lick the world, let’s get it done.”

Yeah Joe, go Lick em..

