Mike Pence booed at NRA event as 2024 GOP contenders prepare to speak

The NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on Friday saw a lineup of prominent Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who was met with a less-than-warm reception from the crowd. As he stepped onto the stage, Pence was greeted with loud booing and heckling from the audience.

Despite the hostile reception, Pence managed to keep his composure and replied with a good-natured, “I love you too,” before beginning his speech. He praised the NRA for their commitment to the Second Amendment and spoke about his own support for gun rights, which he said was shaped by his upbringing in Indiana.

However, the booing continued throughout his remarks, and some attendees even began to chant “Traitor!” and “RINO!” (Republican In Name Only) at him. It was a surprising turn of events for Pence, who had previously enjoyed support from the conservative base as Vice President under Donald Trump.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was booed during an NRA speech in Indiana, the state where he was once governor https://t.co/WDKW6aw8bi — Bloomberg (@business) April 15, 2023

Pence’s appearance at the event came as part of his efforts to position himself as a leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. However, his reception at the NRA gathering may have given some party insiders cause for concern, as he struggled to win over a crowd that would be expected to be friendly to his message.

Other potential 2024 GOP candidates were also in attendance at the NRA event, including former President Donald Trump, who received a rousing ovation from the audience, as well as Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, and Vivek Ramaswamy. With the primary season set to get underway, the event provided a platform for these potential candidates to make their case to conservative voters.

The booing of Pence may have been a sign of the ongoing divisions within the Republican Party, as some members continue to support Trump and his brand of populist conservatism, while others seek to chart a more moderate course. As the 2024 election approaches, it remains to be seen which faction will come out on top.

For Pence, the hostile reception at the NRA event may be a warning sign that he needs to work harder to win over conservative voters if he hopes to win the party’s nomination in 2024. Whether he can do so remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the road to the White House will not be an easy one for any Republican contender in the years ahead.