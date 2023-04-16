Trump Promises to Protect Second Amendment, Defeat Globalists in Speech at NRA Gathering

Former President Donald Trump delivered a fiery speech at the National Rifle Association (NRA) gathering in Indianapolis on Friday, promising to protect the Second Amendment and defeat what he called “nation-wrecking globalists, Marxists, RINOs and tyrants” if he is elected president again in 2024.

Speaking to a crowd of gun enthusiasts, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to the right to bear arms and vowed to prevent any restrictions on firearms.

“No one will lay a finger on your firearms,” Trump declared. “I fulfilled my pledges to save the Second Amendment when I was elected in 2016, and I will do even more if elected in 2024.”

Trump promises to protect the Second Amendment: 'no one will lay a finger on your firearms'https://t.co/b2GwUOlPlb — RSBN ?? (@RSBNetwork) April 14, 2023

The former president went on to criticize the Biden administration for its gun control proposals, which he described as “a direct attack on the Second Amendment.” He also accused Democrats of using the COVID-19 pandemic to erode Americans’ rights.

“Make no mistake, they want to take away your guns, your freedom, and your country,” Trump warned. “But we won’t let them. We will fight for our rights, and we will win.”

Trump also used the occasion to attack his political opponents, including “globalists” and “Marxists” who he claimed were trying to destroy America. He urged his supporters to join him in defeating them in the upcoming elections.

“2024 is the year we will defeat these nation-wrecking globalists, Marxists, RINOs and tyrants once and for all,” Trump said. “If you put me back in the White House, their reign is over and America will be a free nation once again.”

The speech was well-received by the crowd, who cheered and applauded Trump’s promises to protect their Second Amendment rights. Some attendees praised the former president’s leadership and his commitment to conservative values.

“He’s a strong leader who stands up for what he believes in,” said Mary Smith, a gun owner from Kentucky who attended the event. “I trust him to defend our rights and keep us safe.”

The NRA gathering, which attracts gun enthusiasts and activists from around the country, is a popular venue for conservative politicians and activists to promote their agendas. Trump’s appearance at the event underscores his continued influence within the Republican Party and his appeal to a core group of conservative voters who are passionate about gun rights and other conservative issues.