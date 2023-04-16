Trump’s Indictment Boosts 2024 Fundraising, Record Breaking Figures Show

Former President Donald Trump’s fundraising efforts for his potential 2024 presidential run have been greatly boosted by his recent indictment, with new figures from his campaign showing a record-breaking total of $34.2 million raised in just the first quarter of this year.

The former president’s joint fundraising committee and campaign brought in $18.8 million in the first quarter alone, and an additional $15.4 million in the two weeks following his indictment. This surge in donations underscores just how much Trump’s supporters have been energized by his legal troubles.

Trump indictment fuels the former president’s 2024 campaign fundraising https://t.co/LOeYvWyvAV — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 16, 2023

Furthermore, a significant portion of those who contributed to Trump’s campaign during this period were first-time donors, indicating that the indictment has helped him to expand his base of support.

Trump’s campaign team has not released specific details on how the funds will be used, but many political analysts believe that the money will be put towards his potential 2024 presidential campaign

.

Despite the ongoing legal battles, Trump remains a popular figure among many Republicans, and his continued fundraising success is a testament to his ability to rally his base.

The former president has not yet announced whether he will run for president in 2024, but with fundraising numbers like these, it’s clear that he has a strong support base that is eager to see him back in the Oval Office.