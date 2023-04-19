Republicans urge White House to stop using TikTok influencers to promote Biden’s agenda, citing national security concerns

A group of Republican lawmakers have written a letter to the White House’s legal counsel, Stuart Delery, urging him to stop President Biden from using TikTok influencers to promote his agenda. According to an exclusive report by DailyMail.com, the Republicans argue that the use of TikTok influencers poses a serious national security threat, particularly as China continues its military aggression towards Taiwan and economic coercion across the globe.

Biden White House teams up with TikTok influencers to help tout record on social media, 'reach young people' https://t.co/PUq7yJLVbE — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 10, 2023

The letter, spearheaded by Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., states, “We write to express our serious concerns regarding the Biden Administration’s use of TikTok influencers to promote the President’s agenda. TikTok is owned by a Chinese company, ByteDance, which is required to cooperate with Chinese intelligence services. This poses a serious national security threat at an increasingly dangerous time.”

The letter goes on to argue that the use of TikTok influencers to promote the President’s agenda risks exposing sensitive government information to foreign actors. It also expresses concern about the potential for Chinese government influence over the influencers themselves.

The Republicans’ letter comes amid growing concern about the Chinese government’s influence over US technology companies. Last year, former President Trump sought to ban TikTok over concerns that it posed a national security threat. The ban was ultimately blocked by the courts, but the issue has continued to be a source of controversy.

It remains to be seen how the White House will respond to the Republicans’ letter. However, given the current political climate and the ongoing tensions between the US and China, it is likely that the issue will continue to be a point of contention.