Elon Musk to launch ‘Truth GPT’ AI seeking to understand the nature of the universe

Elon Musk, the tech entrepreneur and co-founder of OpenAI, revealed his latest ambition for artificial intelligence in an exclusive interview on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Musk announced his plans to create a new AI system that he calls “Truth GPT” or a maximum truth-seeking AI that aims to explore the fundamental nature of the universe.

Musk explained that the purpose of the new AI system is to seek out the truth and unlock the secrets of the universe. The billionaire entrepreneur believes that the potential benefits of this technology could be enormous, including unlocking new scientific discoveries and improving our understanding of the world.

The interview also revealed that Musk recently launched a new artificial intelligence company, X.AI Corp. According to a Nevada state filing, Musk has been recruiting researchers for the project in the past few months, with the goal of creating a rival effort to OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company that launched the viral chatbot ChatGPT.

Elon Musk to launch AI platform known as ‘TruthGPT’, to counter Microsoft-backed ChatGPT, which Musk said has been ‘trained to lie’ https://t.co/fPGgIeoYKQ pic.twitter.com/cvWQKaAANa — Reuters (@Reuters) April 18, 2023

Musk left OpenAI in 2018 after losing a power struggle to its current CEO. Since then, he has continued to be a vocal advocate for AI research, stating that he believes it is crucial for the future of humanity.

The second part of the interview is scheduled to air Tuesday night, where Musk is expected to delve deeper into his plans for the new AI system and the potential implications for the future of technology.