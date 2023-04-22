Kamala Harris announces $562 million in funding to make communities ‘resilient’ to climate change impacts

Vice President Kamala Harris has made a major announcement about the funding of projects aimed at helping communities across the country become more resilient to the impacts of climate change. At a recent event in Miami, Harris stated that the Department of Commerce had recommended $562 million in funding for various projects that would help communities better respond to extreme weather events, pollution, and marine debris, while also building the capacity of underserved communities to address climate hazards.

The funding is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate-Ready Coasts Initiative, which is being funded by both the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This initiative aims to support communities in coastal areas by investing in a range of projects that will help them become more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

The $562 million funding package includes $477 million for projects that will strengthen the ability of coastal communities to respond to extreme weather events and other climate hazards. It will also go towards restoring coastal habitats, building the capacity of underserved communities to address climate change, and supporting community-driven restoration efforts. Additionally, the funding is expected to create new jobs in local communities.

The Department of Commerce’s announcement of this funding is a major step towards addressing the effects of climate change on communities across the country. With climate change impacting communities in different ways, it is essential that resources are directed towards helping those most affected. The projects funded by this initiative will help communities become more resilient to the impacts of climate change and will also create jobs in the process.

In conclusion, the announcement made by Vice President Kamala Harris regarding the $562 million in funding for projects aimed at making communities more resilient to the impacts of climate change is a positive development. This funding will go a long way in helping communities across the country become better prepared for the challenges of climate change. It is crucial that we continue to invest in initiatives like this to protect our communities and ensure a sustainable future.