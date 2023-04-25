Trump offers pizza by hand to supporters in Fort Myers, Florida

Former US President Donald Trump made an appearance at the Lee County Lincoln-Reagan dinner in Fort Myers, Florida. After the event, Trump decided to swing by the Downtown House of Pizza, joined by Republican Rep Byron Donalds of Florida. Trump, known for his love for fast food, reached into a pizza box to grab a slice and offered it to onlookers by hand.

Despite being the first ex-president to face criminal charges, Trump seemed relaxed and in good spirits. He even took a bite of his slice and offered it to one of the ‘Trump’-chanting patrons in the crowd around him. However, the patron turned down the offer, leaving some to wonder what a slice of pizza from Trump’s hand could be worth to a MAGA collector.

Trump stopped at a pizza place tonight after giving a speech in Fort Myers and handed out slices to supporters. He then took a bite out of a slice of pepperoni pizza and said, “Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?” pic.twitter.com/KoZYAzuhma — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) April 22, 2023

With Trump’s fan base remaining strong, it’s not unlikely that a collector would be willing to pay a HUGE premium for a unique item like this. The former president is known for his enthusiastic supporters, and his presidency has left a lasting impact on American politics.

In the past, items such as Trump campaign buttons, hats, and other memorabilia have been known to sell for large sums of money. In fact, some collectors have even paid thousands of dollars for items like a signed Trump baseball or a Trump-signed dollar bill.

It remains to be seen if any MAGA collector will be interested in buying a slice of pizza from Trump’s hand, but there’s no denying the excitement that surrounded his impromptu pizza party in Fort Myers. As always, the former president continues to captivate the American public with his larger-than-life personality and unique approach to politics.

In conclusion, Trump’s recent appearance at the Downtown House of Pizza in Fort Myers, Florida, left many wondering about the value of a slice of pizza from his hand. While it’s impossible to predict whether any collector will be willing to pay for such an item, it’s clear that Trump’s supporters remain enthusiastic and loyal to their former president. Only time will tell if any MAGA collector will add this unique piece of Trump memorabilia to their collection.

If Trump offers you a slice of pizza, take it !