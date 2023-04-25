Former CBP Commissioner Warns of ‘Tsunami’ of Anarchy at Border with End of Title 42 Protections

Former Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan is warning that ending Title 42 protections at the border will lead to an increase in chaos and violence, and further empower drug cartels. Morgan, now a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, made his comments on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America” on Sunday.

Morgan warned that the United States is already facing anarchy at the border, but ending Title 42 will make it worse. Title 42, which was introduced as part of the Public Health Service Act of 1944, became widely known during the COVID-19 pandemic, when former President Donald Trump used the restriction to turn away migrants in the name of stopping the spread of the virus.

Morgan believes that ending Title 42 will allow drug cartels and criminal organizations to take advantage of the situation, further destabilizing the border and endangering American citizens. He argued that ending the Title 42 protections is a “lose-lose” situation for Americans, while cartels and other criminal groups are the clear winners.

The former CBP Commissioner’s warning comes as the Biden administration is facing increasing pressure to end the Title 42 restrictions. Some advocates argue that the policy violates international and domestic laws, and that it is no longer necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They also point out that the policy has resulted in the expulsion of thousands of vulnerable asylum seekers, including unaccompanied children.

The Biden administration has not yet announced its decision on whether to end Title 42. If it does, Morgan’s warning suggests that the consequences could be severe. The United States could face a surge of undocumented migrants, further straining already overwhelmed border resources, and leading to increased chaos and violence.