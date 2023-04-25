Don Lemon FIRED from CNN over Alleged Mistreatment of Female Colleagues

CNN anchor Don Lemon has been terminated from his role at the news network following allegations of mistreatment towards his female colleagues. Lemon made the announcement on Monday, leaving behind a long-standing career at CNN.

The decision to let go of Lemon came after Variety published a report earlier this month, which detailed a history of Lemon’s misconduct towards women at the network. The article cited multiple anonymous sources who claimed that Lemon created a toxic work environment, in which he was known to make derogatory comments towards female colleagues, and engage in inappropriate behavior.

CNN conducted an investigation into the allegations and found them to be true, leading to Lemon’s dismissal from the network. This news comes as a shock to many, as Lemon was a staple at CNN, known for his thought-provoking commentary on current events.

Breaking news: CNN on Monday fired veteran host and anchor Don Lemon in a surprise move that came only minutes after Fox News parted ways with its star host, Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/rN1FosDtiq pic.twitter.com/xjidK84olP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 24, 2023

Earlier this year, Lemon faced criticism for controversial comments he made on-air regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. During a segment on his show, Lemon said that he believed unvaccinated individuals should not be allowed to enter public spaces, such as restaurants and bars. This sparked a backlash, with many accusing Lemon of advocating for segregation.

It is unclear what Lemon’s future plans are, but this termination marks the end of an era at CNN. The network has not yet commented on who will replace Lemon as anchor of his popular show.

In conclusion, the termination of Don Lemon from CNN over allegations of mistreatment towards female colleagues has shocked the news industry. This decision demonstrates the commitment of networks to providing a safe work environment for all employees. Only time will tell what the future holds for Lemon and CNN.