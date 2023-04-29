Biden Promises to ‘ Finish The Job’ in 2024 Election Bid, Here’s What He’s Done So Far

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, President Joe Biden has announced his campaign slogan, “Finish the Job.” The slogan is a nod to his first term achievements and a promise to continue the work he has started for the American people. In this post, we’ll take a closer look at what Biden has accomplished so far:

1. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on businesses .

2. The stock market crashed in 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic .

3. Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse collapsed on March 10, 2023 .

4. Signature Bank was shut down due to its big exposure to the volatile crypto market .

5. First Republic Bank was propped up .

6. The U.S. trade deficit in goods soared to record levels in 2021, topping $1 trillion .

7. The national debt increased from $14.4 trillion to $21.6 trillion .

8. Food prices have risen significantly since 2020, with an increase of 11.4% from August 2021 to August 2022 .

9. Customs and Border Protection data shows that the fiscal year 2022 witnessed over 2.76 million undocumented immigrant crossings at the southwest border, surpassing the previous annual record by over 1 million. This figure covers the period of 12 months ending in September.

10. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce predicted a mild but short recession in the middle of 2023 caused by consumer and business spending falling because of rising interest rates

