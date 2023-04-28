New Poll Shows 70% of Americans Don’t Want President Biden to Seek Reelection due to Age Concerns

President Joe Biden is expected to announce his bid for reelection soon, but a new poll from NBC News shows that a majority of Americans are hoping he changes his mind. The poll indicates that 70 percent of Americans don’t want Biden to seek a second term, with concerns over his age being the primary reason.

The poll also found that 69 percent of those who oppose Biden seeking reelection cite age as a reason, with nearly half considering it a major concern. This sentiment is not limited to one political party, as both Democrats and Republicans expressed concern over Biden’s age.

NEW POLL: Whopping 70 Percent Think Biden Shouldn't Run Again, Days Before He's Set to Announce Reelection Bid https://t.co/GClegGIJQo — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 23, 2023

Biden, who is 80 years old, is the oldest person to ever serve as president of the United States. His age has been a topic of discussion since he announced his candidacy in 2019. While some see his age and experience as a positive, others worry about his ability to handle the demands of the presidency.

The poll results are likely to be a blow to the Biden administration, which has been working to implement a wide range of policies aimed at addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and other issues. Biden has also been under pressure to address concerns about rising crime rates and border security.

Despite the concerns over his age, Biden has repeatedly stated that he is in good health and has no plans to step down after one term. He has also said that he is focused on fulfilling his campaign promises and achieving his goals for the country.

As the country waits for Biden’s decision on whether to seek reelection, it is clear that concerns over his age will continue to be a major topic of discussion. Only time will tell whether the president will change his mind and bow out of the race or move forward with a bid for a second term.

In conclusion, the poll results show that Americans have concerns about President Biden’s age and his ability to handle the demands of the presidency for another term. While the president has been adamant about his plans to run for reelection, it remains to be seen how these concerns will impact his decision-making process.