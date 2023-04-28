Big Banks and Corporations Benefit Most from Biden’s $750 Billion Green Energy Tax Breaks, Says Congressional Analysis

According to a new congressional analysis by the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT), most of the tax benefits provided by President Joe Biden‘s $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 are going to big banks and billion-dollar corporations. This has raised concerns among House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.), who believes that the tax dollars should be used to benefit working Americans.

Smith has criticized the Biden administration for using tax dollars to subsidize special interest green energy projects of billion-dollar companies, while the supercharged IRS is targeting working Americans. The JCT report shows that the IRA tax breaks would provide more than $300 billion in tax benefits to corporations over the next 10 years.

The report also reveals that the top 1% of earners would receive more than 50% of the tax breaks, while the bottom 80% of earners would receive less than 7% of the benefits. This has raised concerns about the fairness of the tax system and whether it is truly designed to benefit all Americans.

Supporters of the IRA argue that the tax breaks are necessary to incentivize the private sector to invest in green energy projects and reduce carbon emissions. They also point out that the tax breaks would create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

However, opponents argue that the tax breaks are too generous and disproportionately benefit the wealthy and big corporations. They also point out that the tax breaks could increase the federal deficit and ultimately harm the economy.

In conclusion, the congressional analysis by the Joint Committee on Taxation has revealed that most of the tax benefits provided by President Biden’s $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 are going to big banks and billion-dollar corporations. This has raised concerns about the fairness of the tax system and whether it is truly designed to benefit all Americans. While the tax breaks could incentivize investment in green energy projects and create jobs, opponents argue that they are too generous and could harm the economy in the long run.