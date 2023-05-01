Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Calendar Reveals Meetings with Current CIA Director, Obama Administration Attorney and College President

A new report from The Wall Street Journal reveals that Jeffrey Epstein’s private calendar showed scheduled meetings with some prominent individuals, including the current CIA Director William Burns, Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, and Bard College president Leon Botstein. According to the documents, all of the scheduled meetings were planned after Epstein was jailed in 2008 on charges of solicitation.

While the documents do not reveal the purpose of these meetings, it is notable that some of the individuals mentioned are highly respected in their respective fields. Burns, who has been leading the CIA since 2021, reportedly met with Epstein over a decade ago when he was trying to leave the government.

Epstein’s private calendar reveals planned meetings with Obama admin official, CIA chief https://t.co/plxU44oB8Z — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 30, 2023

It is important to note that The Wall Street Journal could not confirm whether these meetings actually took place, and the reason for Epstein’s interactions with these individuals remains unclear. However, this new information does raise questions about the extent of Epstein’s connections to powerful people, and what influence he may have had over them.

Epstein was a notorious figure who was convicted of soliciting a minor and later died by suicide while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking. The revelations of his private calendar only add to the mystery surrounding his life and the extent of his connections.

In conclusion, the newly-revealed private calendar of Jeffrey Epstein has shed light on some of his scheduled meetings with prominent individuals, including the current CIA Director, an Obama administration attorney, and a college president. While the purpose of these meetings remains unknown, it raises questions about Epstein’s connections to powerful people and the extent of his influence.