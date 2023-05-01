James Dobson, Nation’s “Most Influential Evangelical Leader,” Warns of Biden’s Plan to Surrender Sovereignty to the World Health Organization

James Dobson, a trusted advisor on faith issues to several American presidents, has issued a dire warning about President Joe Biden’s plan to surrender the nation’s sovereignty to the World Health Organization (WHO). Dobson, who founded the influential Family Research Council, and the James Dobson Family Institute and FamilyTalk radio, is concerned that the WHO is seeking “complete control of your mind and body,” and that Biden is willing to comply.

In a recent online post, Dobson highlighted the dangers of America forming misaligned alliances with foreign entities, especially those that do not share the country’s allegiance to its founding principles. He cited George Washington and Thomas Jefferson’s warnings against such alliances, cautioning that turning over the keys of self-governance to the WHO would put the nation’s sovereignty at risk.

Dobson’s warning comes amidst growing concerns about the WHO’s influence and power, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Critics of the organization argue that it has overstepped its bounds, dictating global health policy and imposing draconian measures on nations in the name of public health.

As Dobson notes, surrendering America’s sovereignty to the WHO could have disastrous consequences, including the loss of the nation’s hard-won liberties and the betrayal of those who fought and died for them. It is up to Americans to remain vigilant and protect their country’s sovereignty from those who seek to undermine it.

In conclusion, James Dobson’s warning about Joe Biden’s plan to surrender America’s sovereignty to the World Health Organization is a timely reminder of the importance of protecting our nation’s independence and freedoms. The WHO’s push for control over our minds and bodies is a threat to the very principles that America was founded upon, and we must not let it happen on our watch.