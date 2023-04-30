Newsmax Ratings Surge as Fox News Ratings Tank After Tucker Carlson Cancellation

Fox News is in trouble after the sudden cancellation of Tucker Carlson’s show. According to Nielsen, Fox’s ratings in the key 8pm ET hour have fallen by a staggering 59%. Meanwhile, Newsmax’s ratings are on the rise, with their 8pm slot with “Eric Bolling The Balance” up 261%. Newsmax is experiencing a surge in popularity across all platforms, including TV, digital, and emails.

Fox News sees ratings collapse after parting ways with Tucker Carlson https://t.co/nP98aH5r2G — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) April 29, 2023

It’s not the first time Newsmax has taken advantage of a major media stumble. Fox’s loss is Newsmax’s gain. And while I don’t watch TV news myself, it’s clear that Newsmax is making waves in the industry.

As for Tucker Carlson, his future remains uncertain. He is still under contract with Fox News, but it’s possible he may negotiate his way out of it. Until then, he is unable to pursue other opportunities. Some speculate that Fox’s decision to cancel his show was a way to keep him sidelined in the run-up to the 2024 Elections.

Regardless of what happens with Tucker, one thing is clear: Newsmax is on the rise. And with their growing popularity, they may become a serious contender in the news industry.