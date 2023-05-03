John Cleese Joins Chorus of Voices Opposing Men Competing in Women’s Sports

Comedian and former Monty Python star John Cleese has added his voice to the growing chorus of liberals opposing men competing in women’s sports. Cleese took to Twitter over the weekend to express his opposition, saying that biological men have an unfair advantage over women.

His comments came in response to a tweet from journalist Martin Daubney, who expressed his frustration after a male cyclist beat out his female competitors. “Bloke who pretends to be a woman thrashes nearest actual female cyclist by ONE HOUR – yet would have been 19th in the men’s race, where he belongs. It’s time to end the cruel, unfair charade of biological men in women’s sports! #SaveWomensSports,” tweeted Daubney.

Cleese agreed with Daubney’s sentiments, stating that biological men in women’s sports have an unfair advantage. This is not the first time that the comedian has spoken out on this issue. In a 2019 interview with The Daily Telegraph, Cleese criticized the transgender community for trying to “turn themselves into something they’re not.”

Biological men in women's sports have an unfair advantage https://t.co/Aq1elOdFsh — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) April 30, 2023

The debate over transgender athletes competing in women’s sports has been a contentious one, with advocates for transgender rights arguing that trans women should be allowed to compete in women’s sports if they have undergone hormone therapy for a certain amount of time. However, opponents argue that even with hormone therapy, biological men still have an unfair advantage over women.

This debate has intensified in recent years as more and more transgender athletes have begun competing in women’s sports, raising questions about fairness and the integrity of women’s sports.

In conclusion, John Cleese has joined the growing chorus of voices opposing men competing in women’s sports. While the debate over transgender athletes in sports is a complex one, it is clear that the issue is not going away anytime soon.