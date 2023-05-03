Hunter Biden Appears in Court for Arkansas Paternity Case of Unclaimed 4-Year-Old Daughter

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, made an appearance in an Arkansas courtroom on Monday for a hearing in the child support case of his unclaimed 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan Roberts. The case was reopened after Biden requested adjustments to the child support payments he had agreed to pay in 2020 to the child’s mother, Lunden Roberts.

Biden’s new attorney, Abbe Lowell, told the court that the president’s son is currently paying $20,000 a month to Roberts, who had filed a motion in December to have the girl’s last name changed to Biden. During the hearing, Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer set deadlines for attorneys to submit discovery and begin depositions.

The case has garnered national attention due to Biden’s high-profile status as the son of the President of the United States. However, the case is primarily a matter of family law and child support, and the proceedings are private.

Biden’s appearance in court is a reminder that even those with political connections must still abide by the law and fulfill their legal obligations. The case also highlights the importance of paternity and child support laws, which ensure that children receive the financial support they need from their biological parents.

In conclusion, Hunter Biden appeared in court for a hearing in the child support case of his unclaimed 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan Roberts. The case was reopened when Biden requested adjustments to the child support payments he had agreed to pay in 2020. During the hearing, Biden’s new attorney stated that he is currently paying $20,000 a month to the child’s mother. The case is a reminder that even those with political connections must still fulfill their legal obligations.