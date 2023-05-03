White House Officials Launch Plan to Boost Kamala Harris’ Approval Ratings as 2024 Looms

Top officials in the White House are scrambling to boost the approval ratings of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election cycle. Harris’ approval ratings have been consistently lower than President Biden’s, with her numbers in the high 30%s compared to his in the low 40%s. This could make her a liability for the Democratic ticket in key battleground states.

Although there is no chance that Biden will replace Harris on the ticket, officials believe that her poor poll numbers could negatively impact the campaign’s chances in crucial swing states. The White House and campaign team are now working to improve Harris’ image and increase her approval ratings.

SCOOP: Top White House officials are rushing to boost Vice President Kamala Harris' low approval ratings heading into 2024, fearing they may hurt President Biden's re-election campaign. https://t.co/UnZzmAi4TV — Axios (@axios) April 26, 2023

Harris’ allies feel that this effort is long overdue and that the Vice President has been unfairly targeted by conservative media outlets. They argue that Harris is a highly qualified and capable leader who has been subjected to a relentless smear campaign.

The White House plan includes ramping up Harris’ public appearances and highlighting her accomplishments in areas such as immigration and voting rights. Officials hope that these efforts will help to counteract the negative coverage that Harris has received in the press.

In conclusion, the White House is taking steps to boost Kamala Harris’ approval ratings as the 2024 election cycle looms. While her numbers have been consistently lower than President Biden’s, officials believe that with the right strategy, Harris can be an asset to the Democratic ticket in the coming election. As the campaign moves forward, the spotlight will be on Harris and her ability to connect with voters and rally support for the party’s agenda.