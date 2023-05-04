Lawmakers Reveal Shocking Allegations Against Former VP Biden

Lawmakers have sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, expressing concern over an alleged unclassified FD-1023 form that reportedly describes a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national.

The letter, signed by Senator Charles Grassley and Representative James Comer, claims that the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose.

In the letter, the lawmakers raise concerns about the DOJ and FBI’s handling of the matter, stating that it remains unclear what steps, if any, were taken to investigate the alleged criminal scheme. The lawmakers also emphasize the significant public interest in assessing the FBI’s response to this information, as well as growing concern about the DOJ and FBI’s track record of allowing political bias to infect their decision-making process.

Two top congressional Republicans are demanding internal FBI documents that an unnamed whistleblower claims will show then-Vice President Joe Biden was involved in a criminal scheme with a foreign national, according to a letter from the Republicans https://t.co/kM1wwc9z3Y — CNN (@CNN) May 4, 2023

“The DOJ and the FBI appear to have valuable, verifiable information that you have failed to disclose to the American people. Therefore, Congress will proceed to conduct an independent and objective review of this matter, free from those agencies’ influence,” the letter reads.

Senator Grassley has highlighted the importance of transparency in government, stating, “Transparency brings accountability. It is crucial that the DOJ and FBI provide the American people with all the information they have on this alleged criminal scheme. Congress has a responsibility to conduct a thorough and independent review of this matter to ensure that justice is served.”

Representative Comer has also stressed the need for transparency, stating, “The American people deserve to know the truth. We cannot allow political bias to interfere with the proper administration of justice. Congress will work diligently to ensure that the DOJ and FBI are held accountable for their actions and that the truth is brought to light.”

The letter comes amid heightened political tension in Washington, with both parties eager to gain the upper hand in the ongoing battle for public opinion. It remains to be seen how the DOJ and FBI will respond to the lawmakers’ concerns, and what impact the issue will have on the political landscape in the months ahead.