Elon Musk Clashes with NPR on Twitter, Threatens to Reassign Account: “You Suck”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has never been one to shy away from a Twitter feud, and his latest target is none other than National Public Radio (NPR). It all started when Twitter labeled NPR as “state-affiliated media” in April, prompting outrage from the organization and its supporters.

While some argued that the label went against Twitter’s terms of service, it was eventually changed to “state-funded media.” However, Musk wasn’t content to let the issue die there.

On May 2nd, NPR tweeted that its Twitter account had stopped tweeting due to a technical issue. Musk responded by threatening to reassign the account, saying “Looks lame, guess I’ll reassign the account.” NPR quickly reported the tweet and Musk responded with two simple words: “You suck.”

.@elonmusk threatens to give NPR's Twitter handle to another account https://t.co/EILAtIIhQU — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 3, 2023

The exchange quickly went viral, with many taking sides in the feud. Some criticized Musk for his harsh words, while others defended him as a champion of free speech.

Despite the drama, it’s unlikely that Musk will actually be able to reassign NPR’s Twitter account. Twitter has strict rules in place to prevent accounts from being taken over or reassigned without proper authorization.

So for now, it seems that the feud between Elon Musk and NPR will continue to play out on Twitter. Only time will tell whether the two sides will be able to find common ground, or whether the war of words will escalate even further.

In the world of Twitter, anything can happen. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.