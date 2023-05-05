Ted Cruz Says Biden is Unfit to Negotiate Debt Limit with GOP, Warns of “Radical Children” in the White House

Senator Ted Cruz from Texas claimed on Wednesday that President Joe Biden lacks the “mental faculties” to negotiate with Republicans on the debt limit, expressing concerns that “radical children” in the White House staff would force the U.S. government into default. Cruz made these comments in a press conference organized by Senate Republicans, who called for Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to accept their demands for spending cuts.

During the press conference, Cruz and more than a dozen other Republican senators supported the House GOP debt limit bill passed last week. They touted the legislation and urged the Democratic leadership to concede their demands for spending cuts.

Cruz further criticized Biden’s ability to negotiate, recalling that it was Biden who led talks with Republicans to avoid a near-default in 2011, when he served as the vice president. Cruz implied that Biden was not fit to handle similar negotiations this time around and that his handling of the debt limit issue could lead to disastrous consequences for the country.

“Joe Biden is not capable of negotiating with Republicans on the debt limit. Instead, the radical children in the White House will take over and force a default, which would be catastrophic for our country,” Cruz said.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speculates that President Biden’s “mental faculties are too diminished” to negotiate with Republicans on the debt limit: “What we’re left with is a bunch of young staffers in the White House — radical children — who are perfectly willing to risk a default.” pic.twitter.com/Edt5n44s8J — The Recount (@therecount) May 3, 2023

Cruz’s comments drew criticism from Democrats, who accused him of engaging in partisan politics instead of working towards a bipartisan solution. They also pointed out that Cruz himself had played a role in the 2013 government shutdown, which was caused by a disagreement between Republicans and Democrats over the Affordable Care Act.

In conclusion, Cruz’s statements show that the issue of the debt limit continues to be a point of contention between the two major political parties in the United States. While Republicans are pushing for spending cuts, Democrats are advocating for more government spending to stimulate the economy. It remains to be seen whether the two sides can reach a compromise before the debt limit deadline in the coming months.