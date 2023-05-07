Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Takes on Disney with New Legislation

In a bold move, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed legislation that will nullify the agreements made between Walt Disney Co. and the district governing its Orlando-area theme parks. The agreements, which allowed Disney to retain some control over future development in the area, have been a source of controversy for some time. This latest move by the Republican governor is the second effort aimed at invalidating the accords, after a board that oversees the district declared them null and void last week.

Governor DeSantis has been engaged in a yearlong battle with Disney over the agreements. His latest action is likely to intensify the conflict, as it opens another front in the ongoing dispute. The governor has been a vocal critic of Disney, accusing the company of exerting undue influence over the district and thwarting the will of local officials.

The legislation signed by Governor DeSantis will strip Disney of its power to control development in the area, which includes the company’s theme parks and other properties. The move has been hailed by some as a victory for local officials and residents, who have long complained of Disney’s heavy-handed tactics.

However, the new law has also been criticized by some who see it as an attack on Disney and its business interests. Some analysts have suggested that the move could have negative consequences for the state’s tourism industry, which relies heavily on Disney’s theme parks to attract visitors.

Despite these concerns, Governor DeSantis remains committed to his goal of limiting Disney’s influence in the area. He has vowed to continue his efforts to challenge the company and protect the interests of the district and its residents.

In conclusion, Governor Ron DeSantis has signed new legislation that will nullify agreements made between Walt Disney Co. and the district governing its Orlando-area theme parks. This latest move is part of the governor’s ongoing battle with the entertainment giant, and is likely to intensify the conflict between the two sides. While some have praised the legislation as a victory for local officials and residents, others have expressed concerns about its potential impact on the state’s tourism industry.