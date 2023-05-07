EU Forces Thousands of Dutch Farmers to Shut Down Operations, Sparks Outrage

The European Union has approved a controversial plan by the Dutch government to forcibly shut down thousands of farms, permanently banning farmers from starting over elsewhere in the EU. The decision has sparked outrage among the agricultural community, who are now left without any means of livelihood.

The plan, which was officially backed by the European Commission in Brussels, will see the Dutch government buying out land from thousands of farmers as part of the EU’s radical climate goals. Prime Minister Mark Rutte has hailed the move as a step towards promoting sustainable and environmentally friendly production in the livestock sector.

EU-approved Dutch scheme to buyout famers would ban them from ever farming again… anywhere in the EU! The climate agenda is clear: – Less energy.

– Less food.

– Just poverty, sickness, misery and, ultimately, death for billions.https://t.co/5kkUNVchdc via @BreitbartNews — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) May 4, 2023

However, the decision has not been received well by the farmers, who feel betrayed by the EU. “This is an absolute disaster for us,” said Jeroen van Maanen, the chairman of the Dutch Farmers Union. “We have invested all our lives in our farms, and now we are being forced to shut them down without any compensation.”

Under the scheme, farmers who agree to the “voluntary” buyout will be offered up to 120% of the value of their business. However, as a condition of the buyout, they must agree not to open another farm elsewhere in the Netherlands or within the EU. Dairy, pig, and poultry farmers will be offered 100% of the value of their farm to shut down operations.

The decision has also raised concerns about the impact on food production in the Netherlands and the EU. The Dutch agricultural sector is one of the largest in the EU, and the forced shutdown of thousands of farms could lead to a significant reduction in food supply.

Despite the concerns, the European Commission has defended the decision, stating that the scheme will improve environmental conditions in the affected areas and promote more sustainable production in the livestock sector.

The decision has now been implemented, and thousands of farmers are left with no choice but to shut down their operations. The long-term impact of the decision remains to be seen, but it is clear that the EU’s radical climate goals have come at a heavy cost to the Dutch agricultural community.