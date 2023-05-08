‘Woke’ Left’s Cultural Revolution: How Transgender Indoctrination is Poisoning America’s Young Minds

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon expressed his concern over the pervasive spread of transgender indoctrination among America’s youth. According to Dillon, protecting children from this “mind virus” is almost impossible because it has become so widespread.

Dillon, who has a nine-year-old and a seven-year-old, is particularly troubled by a recent study from the Manhattan Institute. The study reveals that almost 90 percent of Americans between the ages of 18-20 have come into contact with anti-white racist teachings of Critical Race Theory in classrooms. More than 70 percent of them have heard of gender concepts, making gender ideology the most extreme and insane example of a poisonous idea being planted in the minds of children.

While parents may attempt to shield their children from the harmful effects of transgender indoctrination, it seems as though it is already woven into the fabric of American culture. From schools to social media, transgenderism is being normalized, and anyone who dares to question it is labeled as a bigot.

The pervasive spread of this “woke” left’s cultural revolution and the toxic indoctrination of children is a concern that should not be taken lightly. Children are the future of our society, and it is our responsibility to protect them from these harmful ideologies.

As a society, we must begin to question the direction in which we are headed. Do we want our children to grow up in a society where they are forced to accept harmful ideologies, or do we want to create a world in which they are free to choose their own path? The answer should be clear, and it is up to all of us to take action to make it a reality.