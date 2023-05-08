Trump Dominates in New Poll: Leads Biden in Head-To-Head Matchup, Bests DeSantis in GOP Primary Field

Former President Donald Trump’s impact on American politics remains strong as evident in the latest Washington Poll/ABC News poll. The poll shows Trump leading President Joe Biden 49%-42% among supporters and leaners in the general election.

Additionally, he beats out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a field of six potential GOP primary candidates with a whopping 51%-25% lead, while the other candidates trail far behind in single digits. On the other hand, the poll further demonstrates that DeSantis would beat Biden by 48%-41% among potential voters.

Trump 49, Biden 42

DeSantis 48, Biden 41 That looks like a race way more about Biden than anyone else way, way out. https://t.co/I6RXlxQz00 — Rick Klein (@rickklein) May 7, 2023

In the midst of this survey, former President Trump continues to be the dominant force among Republicans across the country. Despite facing relentless attacks from the mainstream media and establishment politicians on both sides of the aisle, Trump remains immensely popular among GOP voters.

This poll shows that Trump is the clear frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024. DeSantis, who has been praised for his handling of the pandemic and other state issues, still falls significantly behind the former president in popularity and support.

These results are a clear indication that Trump’s America First agenda continues to resonate with the American people. From securing the southern border to prioritizing domestic manufacturing and job creation, Trump’s policies put Americans first, and these actions are still being appreciated by voters.

The poll further demonstrates that the American people are tired of the radical policies of the left and the Democrats. Trump’s popularity and support show that conservatives are ready for a return to traditional values, strong borders, and common-sense policies that put Americans and their interests first.