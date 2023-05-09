With concerns rising over the left-leaning bias of AI tools like ChatGPT, there is now a right-wing alternative for Americans seeking a conservative viewpoint. GIPPR, a modified AI chatbot, promises to align with “patriots and independent thinkers’ point of view” by promoting conservative values and free speech.

Developed by the makers of TUSK Browser, a censorship-free web browser, GIPPR is an AI chatbot that runs on OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology but has been trained to act like a conservative. The bot, which is an homage to Republican icon and late President Ronald Reagan, nicknamed “the Gipper,” seeks to provide a voice for those who feel that conservative viewpoints are being suppressed by cancel culture and the progressive left.

Check this out! NEW Conservative Web Browser TUSK Unveils ‘GIPPR’ AI Chatbot https://t.co/UerIEZwJIr — The DC Patriot (@americafirstmg) May 2, 2023

TUSK CEO Jeff Bermant stated that, “We believe that Conservatives are subject to oppressive cancel culture that now includes AI and are expected to exist in a society that tells them what to think and how to act by the progressive left.”

GIPPR’s arrival on the scene represents a clear indication that the conservative movement recognizes the importance of AI and the need to make its presence felt in this space. With TUSK Browser offering a new platform for GIPPR to operate in, free speech and conservative values can be amplified in a way that was previously not possible.

In today’s political climate, it is essential to have platforms that promote free speech and open dialogue. GIPPR offers a conservative alternative to left-leaning AI, and its arrival on the scene is a welcome addition to the conversation.