ABC News/WAPO Poll: President Biden in Trouble, Losing to Trump and DeSantis in 2024 Matchups

A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll has revealed some concerning data for President Biden’s re-election campaign. According to the poll, if the 2024 presidential election were held today, President Biden would lose in match-ups against both former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

In the first matchup, Trump received 44% of the votes while Biden received 38%. Undecided voters leaned towards Trump at 49-42. The second matchup showed DeSantis leading with 42% of the votes while Biden trailed with 37%. Undecided voters leaned towards DeSantis at 48-41.

But the bad news for President Biden does not end there. The poll also showed that his approval rating has taken a 6-point dive since February, reaching an all-time low of just 36%. This score is the worst for any first-term president at this point in his term, going all the way back to Truman. Three predecessors who had similar approval ratings, Ford (40%), Carter (37%), and Trump (39%), failed to win second terms.

Furthermore, President Biden’s overemphasis on race in political nominations and appointments has not helped his standing with Black Americans. The poll showed a staggering 30% decline in his approval rating among Black voters, dropping from 82% at his inauguration to just 52% now.

As the 2024 election approaches, President Biden may try to win over Black voters by dangling an empty commitment to reparations, similar to how he made a loan-forgiveness head-fake to younger Americans ahead of the 2022 midterms.

These poll results indicate that President Biden has a lot of work to do to improve his approval rating and his chances for re-election. Only time will tell if he can turn things around and regain the confidence of the American people.