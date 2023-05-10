How DOJ failed to act on serious Ukrainian bribery allegations made against President Biden, reveals newly obtained email

A former federal prosecutor has accused President Joe Biden of receiving direct payments in exchange for protecting his son’s Ukrainian employer. The accusation was sent to the Department of Justice in October of 2018 by Bud Cummins, who offered to provide two witnesses corroborating the claim. Shockingly, then-US Attorney Geoff Berman never even bothered to respond.

A new email obtained by Just The News exposes the details and timeline of the serious bribery scheme against President Biden.

“..email claiming to have evidence President Biden 'exercised influence to protect' son Hunter's Ukrainian employers 'in exchange for payments' to both father and son as well as Hunter's friend and business partner Devon Archer” https://t.co/qkZAK5wWdg — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 8, 2023

According to Cummins, Ukraine’s then-Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko wanted to meet Berman in the United States and provide two “John Doe” witnesses to support his claim about the Bidens. But Berman chose to remain silent on the matter, leaving Cummins dumbfounded with the DOJ’s lack of interest in investigating the serious allegation.

This newly obtained email raises serious questions about the DOJ’s response to such an accusation and the potential conflicts of interest within government agencies. It also begs the question: Why is the mainstream media continuously ignoring allegations against high-profile political figures?