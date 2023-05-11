Democratic Attorneys General Push for Crackdown on Gas Stoves Amid Pollution Worries

A group of nearly a dozen attorneys general from primarily Democratic states has called for a crackdown on gas stoves, citing concerns about pollution and public health in a joint letter sent to the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Monday. Attorneys general from nine states, New York City, and the District of Columbia sent the 21-page letter requesting new restrictions on gas stove manufacturers and users.

The letter argues that gas stoves are significant polluters and contribute to a range of public health hazards, including increased carbon monoxide exposure and exacerbated asthma symptoms. The attorneys general, led by Xavier Becerra of California, assert that gas stoves emit harmful levels of nitrogen dioxide, which can lead to respiratory issues and has been linked to premature death.

Eleven Attorneys General, including Maryland and D.C., are calling on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to address public health and safety dangers surrounding gas stoves in homes. https://t.co/gzFBlaCCxC — WUSA9 (@wusa9) May 9, 2023

The proposed restrictions outlined in the letter include increased ventilation requirements and the development of alternative cooking technologies, such as electric stoves and induction cooktops. The attorneys general also called for greater consumer education and stricter safety regulations to protect vulnerable populations, such as children and individuals with respiratory conditions.

Critics of the attorneys general’s efforts argue that such restrictions could have a negative impact on low-income families and disproportionately impact communities of color who rely on gas stoves for cooking. They also contend that gas stoves have significantly lower carbon footprints than electric stoves and that switching to alternative cooking technologies could be costly and impractical for many households.

The debate over gas stoves and their impact on public health and the environment is likely to intensify in the coming years as concerns about climate change and pollution continue to rise. As policymakers and consumers grapple with these issues, it remains to be seen how the debate will ultimately be resolved.