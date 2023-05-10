Tucker Carlson Announces New Show on Twitter Amidst Battle Over Fox News Contract

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has announced a new show on Twitter, following his departure from Fox News amidst a legal battle over his old contract. “Amazingly, as of tonight, there aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining in the world. The only one is Twitter. Where we are now,” Carlson said in a video promoting the new show.

According to reports, Carlson had sent Fox News a host of demands regarding his old contract and accused the network of “fraud and breach of contract.” It appears that his announcement of the new show on Twitter was an attempt to strengthen his position ahead of the legal battle regarding his non-compete clause, which would limit his ability to appear on other networks.

In the announcement video, Carlson criticized the media for its lack of free speech and thanked Twitter for being a platform that still allows it. “Starting soon, we’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter. We bring some other things, too, which we’ll tell you about. But for now, we’re just grateful to be here. Free speech is the main right that you have. Without it, you have no others,” Carlson concluded.

Tucker Carlson has been a prominent figure on Fox News for years, known for his conservative views and controversial statements. His departure from the network and subsequent move to Twitter signals a shift in media and the increasing importance of social media platforms for commentators and journalists.

As Carlson prepares to launch his new show on Twitter, it remains to be seen how successful it will be and what impact it will have on the media landscape. But one thing is clear – Carlson is not backing down from his fight for free speech and is determined to continue his mission, even if it means taking on one of the largest media networks in the world.