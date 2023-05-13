Rhode Island School District Settles with Fired Teachers Who Refused Covid Vaccine on Religious Grounds

Three Rhode Island teachers who were fired from Barrington Public Schools in 2021 over their refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine on religious grounds have reached a settlement with the school district. The teachers, Stephanie Hines, Kerri Thurber, and Brittany DiOrio, claimed that their religious beliefs prevented them from receiving the vaccine and cited a state law that protects people from being forced to violate their religious beliefs.

After being fired, the teachers filed a lawsuit against the school district claiming that their termination was discriminatory on religious grounds. The settlement reached between the parties reinstates the teachers to their former positions and provides them with full back pay.

Three Rhode Island teachers were fired for refusing the COVID vax two years ago. The evil teachers union would not defend their religious rights. They hired attorney @gpp475 and today they got their jobs back. https://t.co/Usw2eLNh4v — Nicole Solas Domestic Terrorist! (@Nicoletta0602) May 12, 2023

Additionally, each of the three teachers will receive $33,333 in damages. Hines will receive $65,000 in back pay with Thurber receiving $128,000 and DiOrio receiving $150,000.

This case highlights the ongoing debate regarding vaccine mandates and individual rights under religious beliefs. Schools and employers are grappling with the challenge of balancing individual freedom with the public health concern during the pandemic. The case also raises questions about the potential for future legal disputes and whether similar legislation may be passed nationally to protect those who refuse vaccines on religious grounds.

In conclusion, the settlement reached between Barrington Public Schools and the three fired teachers is a significant win for religious freedom advocates. As the debate over vaccine mandates continues, it is likely that we will see similar legal challenges arise across the country.