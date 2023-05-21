Russia Bans 500 Americans from Entering Country, Including Obama and Late-Night Hosts

Russia has announced that they have banned 500 U.S. citizens from entering the country, including former President Barack Obama. This ban has been put in place as retaliation for the latest round of sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States.

The Russian foreign ministry announced that this list of banned individuals included late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers, former U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman, Senator J.D. Vance, and CNN Anchor Erin Burnet. The list, which was introduced on Friday, includes U.S. citizens from a range of professions.

In addition to the ban, Russia also refused to grant the United States’ latest request for consular access to a Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested on suspicion of spying. This move was in response to the U.S. refusing to issue visas to Russian media traveling to the United Nations with Sergei Lavrov, the country’s foreign minister.

Russia’s foreign ministry made it clear that they would not stand for any hostile attacks against the country. “Washington should have learned a long time ago that not a single hostile attack on Russia will go unpunished,” the ministry stated.

This decision by Russia to ban 500 U.S. citizens, including former President Obama and other notable figures, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two countries. It is not yet clear how the United States will respond to this latest move by Russia.