High inflation and rising mortgage rates impact Biden’s approval ratings on economy, gun policy, and immigration

President Biden’s approval ratings on his handling of the economy, gun policy, and immigration are at an all-time low. Only 33% of American adults approve of his handling of the economy, with 24% saying that national economic conditions are in good shape, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Inflation rates have been a major concern for Americans, with the consumer price index at a 30-year high. The rising cost of goods and services has led to decreased purchasing power and has severely impacted the American middle class.

As a result, the housing market has become increasingly difficult to navigate, with the average mortgage interest rate hovering around 6.9%. This has made it nearly impossible for many Americans, including Zoie Mosqueda, 24, to buy their first home.

Joe Biden’s performance on gun policy and immigration has also faced criticism from the American public, with only 31% approving of his handling of these controversial issues. His efforts on gun control have been stymied by opposition from both sides of the political spectrum, while his immigration policies have come under fire for being too lax.

Overall, a mere 40% of Americans approve of the job that President Biden is doing, similar to where his approval rating has been for much of the past year and a half. With high inflation, an uncertain housing market, and ongoing challenges in both gun policy and immigration, Biden has a lot of work to do if he hopes to improve his standing in the polls.