Disney’s Reputation Plummets Amid Ongoing Feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, According to Poll

In a recent poll, Disney’s reputation has taken a significant hit following an intense and polarizing year-long feud with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The dispute between the entertainment giant and the governor began in 2022 and centered around Disney’s self-governing privileges and the governor’s Parental Rights in Education bill. The controversy escalated further when Disney accused the bill of lacking inclusivity for the LGBTQ community. According to an Axios-Harris Poll, Disney’s reputation has fallen 12 spots since the start of its entanglement with DeSantis, now landing the corporation in the 77th position.

Disney is among the top 10 most politically polarized companies in this year's Axios Harris Poll 100. Disney gained favor with Democrats after tangling with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis but took a large reputation hit with Republicans.https://t.co/zofhf1P9sd — Axios (@axios) May 23, 2023

According to the Axios-Harris Poll, which ranks companies based on their polarizing nature, Disney now holds the unenviable title of being the fifth most polarizing company out of the 100 companies assessed. The ranking is determined by measuring the disparity in assessments between Republican and Democratic respondents. The criteria for evaluation include character, trust, culture, and other relevant factors.

