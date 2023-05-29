Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Office Misleads Callers with Ridiculous COVID-19 Message, Ignoring CDC Guidelines

In a surprising turn of events, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s office continues to provide an automated phone message that misleads callers about the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the official guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the message insists on the importance of social distancing, even though such measures are no longer necessary for most Americans.

When calling the office of the democratic socialist representative, callers are greeted with a recorded message from a male staffer. The message begins with a courteous acknowledgment, stating, “Thank you for calling the office of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Federal, state, and local officials have advised that social distancing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.” It goes on to inform callers that the staff in both the congresswoman’s Washington, D.C., and district offices will soon begin telecommuting, conducting meetings and other business via phone or video.

However, the problem lies in the fact that this message is grossly inaccurate and outdated, lagging behind by a staggering nine months. Last August, the CDC revised its guidelines and dropped the social distancing requirement, highlighting that the majority of adults now possess some level of immunity against the virus. This immunity is due to vaccinations, prior infections, or a combination of both.

It is concerning to see a public representative’s office disseminating information that contradicts current CDC guidelines. While it is crucial to take public health precautions seriously, it is equally important to stay updated with the latest scientific findings and recommendations. The COVID-19 landscape has significantly evolved since the initial stages of the pandemic, with vaccinations playing a pivotal role in mitigating its impact.

As the country gradually recovers from the pandemic’s grip, it is vital for public figures and their offices to align their messaging with the latest information. By failing to update their automated phone message, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s office inadvertently perpetuates fear and misinformation, potentially causing confusion among constituents who rely on accurate guidance.

In conclusion, while the COVID-19 pandemic may have come to an end, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s office seems to be lagging behind in providing accurate and up-to-date information. Their automated phone message, which stresses the importance of social distancing, ignores the CDC’s revised guidelines from last August. It is crucial for public representatives to stay informed and ensure that their constituents receive reliable and timely information. As we navigate the post-pandemic era, it is essential to rely on accurate sources and adhere to the latest scientific guidance.