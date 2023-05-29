Tesla Orders Parts for Cybertruck Production: End to Wait for Eager Fans?

For Tesla fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Cybertruck, there may finally be light at the end of the tunnel. Recent reports from Electrek reveal that Tesla has started ordering parts for the long-anticipated electric vehicle (EV).

Introduced in 2019 with a cutting-edge and futuristic design, the Cybertruck was initially slated for release in 2021. However, due to production delays, its launch was pushed back, leaving enthusiasts anxiously waiting.

Despite the setbacks, the Cybertruck garnered immense interest, with an estimated 1.5 million pre-sales recorded by late 2022. Tesla enthusiasts eagerly signed up for the waiting list, hoping to be among the first to experience the unique electric pickup truck.

Now, it seems that the wait may soon be over for some. According to Electrek, Seoyon E-Hwa, a Korean manufacturing company, has received orders for several interior parts featured in the Cybertruck. The reported contract period extends until 2028, covering a substantial $230 million worth of parts.

This significant investment in parts is an encouraging sign that Tesla is gearing up for manufacturing. In line with recent statements from the company, as reported by Electrek in mid-May, Cybertruck production is expected to commence this summer, with deliveries following shortly thereafter.

The arrival of the Cybertruck has the potential to revolutionize America’s electric vehicle market, as noted by Electrek. Historically, most EVs have been smaller cars or vehicles like e-bikes. However, the introduction of an electric pickup truck could capture the attention of buyers who may not have previously considered an EV.

Ford, a key competitor, recently made a similar move with its F-150 Lightning, a high-powered electric pickup truck that garnered the prestigious Truck of the Year title.

As different types of EVs enter the market and become more affordable, their popularity continues to soar. This shift in consumer preference can make a substantial impact on reducing air pollution caused by transportation, including the emission of heat-trapping gases such as carbon dioxide.

In 2020 alone, passenger cars contributed approximately 3.3 billion tons of carbon pollution to the atmosphere, according to Statista. The widespread adoption of non-polluting EVs has the potential to significantly reduce this number, ultimately aiding in stabilizing the Earth’s climate by lowering its temperature.

While the release of the Cybertruck is undoubtedly highly anticipated, Tesla customers may not have to wait much longer. With production set to kick off this summer, it is plausible that some lucky individuals could be cruising in their new Cybertrucks by the end of the year.