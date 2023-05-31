Retail Giants Target and Kohl’s Fund Controversial Activist Group GLSEN, Promoting Gender Ideology and Parental Separation in Schools

In a stunning revelation, two major retailers of youth clothing, Target and Kohl’s, have come under fire for financially supporting GLSEN, an activist organization known for promoting gender ideology and advocating for child gender transitions in schools. Recent reports have shed light on the significant monetary contributions made by these retail giants to GLSEN, raising concerns among parents and conservative groups about the potential implications for children’s education and parental rights.

GLSEN openly advocates for teachers to create a deliberate separation between children and their parents. A document titled “Model Local Education Agency Policy on Transgender and Nonbinary Students” released by the organization reveals their alarming stance. According to the document, transgender and nonbinary students have the right to openly discuss and express their gender identity, including decisions about when, how, and with whom to share private information. Shockingly, the document asserts that teachers or other school staff have no authority to disclose this information to anyone, including parents.

TARGET TAKES AIM: The retail giant provides annual donations to GLSEN, which calls for gender ideology to be integrated into all classes, even math. https://t.co/f7g9yLDvuO pic.twitter.com/vCK6fqXepa — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 26, 2023

What is particularly concerning about GLSEN’s policy is the absence of any exceptions for parental involvement. The document explicitly states that students have a constitutional right to privacy regarding their sexual orientation, transgender status, or gender identity. This effectively prevents parents from being informed about their child’s struggles or decisions related to gender identity. Even when a child expresses the desire to be called by a different name or undergo a gender transition, teachers and school staff are instructed not to share this information with parents or guardians.

The Daily Caller has reported that GLSEN’s influence extends beyond matters of privacy and parental separation. The organization advocates for the use of gender-ideology-motivated language in various subjects, including mathematics. One example cited by the outlet involves a math problem featuring Miguel and their dads drawing with chalk, employing the controversial use of singular they/them pronouns.

Corporate Support for GLSEN: While GLSEN’s agenda raises concerns, the financial support it has received from major retailers is equally alarming. Kohl’s contributed $35,000 to the organization last year, while Target has reportedly provided a staggering $2.1 million in donations. The magnitude of these donations raises questions about the alignment of these corporations’ values with the interests of their customers, particularly concerned parents who value traditional family structures and parental involvement in their children’s education.

The revelation that retailers like Target and Kohl’s have directed significant funds toward GLSEN, an activist group promoting gender ideology and advocating for parental separation in schools, has sparked widespread concern among parents and conservative groups. GLSEN’s policy of denying parental involvement and advocating for gender transitions without parental consent raises serious questions about the rights of parents and the welfare of children. As these revelations come to light, it is essential for parents, concerned citizens, and policymakers to engage in a thoughtful dialogue about the implications of such support for organizations that promote controversial agendas in our educational system.