Disney Faces Conservative Backlash as Male Employee Wears Dress and Makeup: Critics Slam ‘Woke’ Agenda

Conservative critics are once again raising their voices against Disney, accusing the entertainment giant of pushing “woke” agendas on impressionable children. This time, the controversy stems from a viral video that has taken TikTok by storm, amassing nearly 7 million views. In the video, an apparently male employee at Disneyland’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is seen wearing a costume dress and makeup while playing the role of the Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice. While the original poster of the video, Kournti Farber, commended the worker for providing her daughter with an unforgettable experience, critics wasted no time in expressing their disapproval of Disney’s decision.

The video captured the mustachioed Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice, identified as Nick, introducing themselves to a young girl at the boutique in Anaheim, California. Nick, adorned in a uniform dress, sported blue and purple eyeshadow to match their attire. “So, my name is Nick, I am one of the fairy godmother’s apprentices,” they enthusiastically announced. “I’m here to shop you around and make all your selections for the day.” Despite the employee’s intent to create a magical experience for children, it wasn’t long before the backlash ensued.

Disney has a man in a dress working in the dress store for little girls at Disneyland. This is who Disney wants girls to see when they first walk in to pick out a dress. pic.twitter.com/Ta2dwyAaSa — Jason Jones (@jonesville) May 30, 2023

Conservative voices quickly emerged, condemning Disney for what they perceive as an imposition of progressive ideals on children. The critics argue that allowing a male employee to wear a dress and makeup blurs traditional gender roles and undermines conservative values. To these individuals, the display of a male employee in such attire serves as another example of Disney’s alleged embrace of “woke” culture and attempts to indoctrinate young minds.

While conservative critics vehemently criticized Disney, Kournti Farber, the influencer and mother of three who shared the video, had a different perspective. Farber chose not to focus on the employee’s outfit but instead praised the workers at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique for providing her daughter with an unforgettable experience. The boutique, renowned for its “magical makeovers for royalty-in-training,” caters to children between the ages of 3 and 12, offering them a chance to feel like true princesses.

