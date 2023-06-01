FBI Refuses to Hand Over Memo Alleging Biden Bribery Scheme, House Oversight Committee Considers Contempt Charges

In a stunning turn of events, the FBI has formally declined to release an investigative memo detailing a potential bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden. This refusal has left members of the House Oversight Committee outraged, with Chairman Rep. James Comer declaring the FBI’s actions as obstructionist and unacceptable. As tensions rise, the committee is now considering holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress. This shocking development raises serious concerns about transparency and accountability within the nation’s chief law enforcement agency.

On Tuesday, the FBI notified the House Oversight Committee of its decision not to comply with a subpoena demanding the release of unclassified documents related to the alleged bribery scheme. Chairman Rep. James Comer expressed disappointment over the bureau’s refusal to provide the requested information, emphasizing the importance of Congressional oversight authorities. Comer vowed to continue pushing for transparency and holding the FBI accountable.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said Tuesday his committee is “taking steps” to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress, arguing the FBI would not provide subpoenaed documents about an alleged bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/rrSYxyR0Fz — Forbes (@Forbes) May 31, 2023

Despite the FBI’s refusal, Chairman Comer intends to meet with Director Wray to discuss the matter further. However, the House Oversight Committee is resolute in its pursuit of truth and has initiated proceedings to hold Director Wray in contempt of Congress. Rep. Comer emphasized that the American people deserve to know the truth, and obstructing their right to information is unacceptable. The committee’s determination to protect Congressional oversight authorities is unwavering, and severe consequences will be pursued for non-compliance.

As tensions escalate, Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Scott Perry, weighed in on the situation. During an appearance on the “Just the News, No Noise” TV show, Perry expressed his frustration with Director Wray’s defiance. He suggested that if Wray fails to cooperate and produce the Biden probe memo, he should be sent to the congressional brig. Perry stressed that there needs to be severe consequences for such defiance, highlighting the importance of obtaining the truth for the American people.

The FBI’s refusal to hand over the memo alleging a bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden has ignited a fierce battle between the House Oversight Committee and Director Christopher Wray. The committee remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting Congressional oversight authorities and demanding transparency from the nation’s chief law enforcement agency. As contempt of Congress proceedings loom, the stakes are high, and the American people anxiously await the truth behind these allegations.