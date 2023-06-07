Former Fox News Host’s Twitter Broadcast Outperforms Old Employer’s Ratings

In a stunning turn of events, former Fox News host and Daily Caller Co-Founder Tucker Carlson made a triumphant return to the media landscape with his first Twitter broadcast, instantly dominating his old employer’s ratings in the same time slot. Within the first two hours of its release, Carlson’s 10-minute monologue garnered an impressive nine million views, leaving his former colleagues at Fox News in the dust.

On Tuesday at 6 p.m., while “Special Report with Bret Baier” aired on Fox News, Carlson’s video took Twitter by storm, quickly amassing an astonishing 13 million views within its first three hours. The overwhelming popularity of his broadcast made him an instant trending topic, further solidifying his position as a force to be reckoned with in the media world.

Meanwhile, the Fox News programs that took over Carlson’s coveted 8 p.m. time slot failed to match his extraordinary viewership. Baier’s 6 p.m. broadcast on the same night garnered a mere 1.78 million total views, while Jesse Watters’ 7 p.m. broadcast reached two million viewers. These numbers, as reported by Mediate, highlight the significant gap between Carlson’s Twitter debut and the subsequent programming on Fox News.

It is clear that Carlson’s magnetic personality and unique ability to captivate audiences have translated seamlessly onto the digital platform. The overwhelming support he received on Twitter demonstrates the power of his influence and the loyalty of his fan base. As the landscape of media consumption continues to evolve, Carlson’s successful transition to a new medium serves as a testament to his enduring popularity and relevance.

In a media environment saturated with competition, it is crucial for broadcasters to adapt and explore alternative platforms to connect with audiences. Carlson’s Twitter broadcast serves as a prime example of leveraging social media to reach and engage with millions of viewers, challenging the traditional dominance of established television networks.

In conclusion, Tucker Carlson’s first Twitter broadcast has shattered expectations and left his old employer, Fox News, scrambling to replicate his success. With an astounding nine million views within the first two hours and a total of 13 million views within three hours, Carlson has proven that his influence extends far beyond traditional television. As the media landscape continues to evolve, his ability to adapt and thrive in new platforms demonstrates his status as a true media powerhouse.