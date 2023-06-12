California Voters Call for Resignation of Democratic Senator as Approval Ratings Plummet, New Poll Shows

In a stunning turn of events, a recent poll conducted by Emerson College has revealed that a majority of California voters are demanding the resignation of their Democratic Senator, Dianne Feinstein. This revelation comes as a heavy blow to the 89-year-old politician, who has been under scrutiny in recent months.

Feinstein’s absence from the Senate due to her battle with shingles from early March to May 10 seemed to have fueled discontent among the voters. The poll, which surveyed a diverse range of Californians, exposed an overwhelming sentiment of dissatisfaction with the veteran senator.

A new poll by Emerson College Polling and Inside California Politics shows 62.8% of registered voters in California think Sen. Dianne Feinstein should resign instead of finishing her current term in office. https://t.co/VAiS1TB7KB pic.twitter.com/IawFgIUJNc — KTLA (@KTLA) June 12, 2023

According to the poll results, a staggering 63% of California voters want Feinstein to step down from her position of power. This significant number signifies a deep-rooted frustration and lack of confidence in her ability to effectively serve the state.

Digging deeper into the data, it becomes evident that Feinstein’s approval ratings have hit rock bottom. The poll reveals that a mere 22% of California voters approve of her job performance. This abysmal approval rating speaks volumes about the disillusionment prevailing among the electorate.

When broken down by age groups, the discontent with Feinstein spans across generations. A substantial 68% of voters over the age of 50 express their desire for her resignation, while 58% of voters under the age of 50 share the same sentiment. This indicates that the lack of faith in Feinstein’s leadership transcends generational divides.

The call for Feinstein’s resignation is a clear reflection of the deep dissatisfaction and frustration felt by a majority of California voters. As the state’s representative, Feinstein has a responsibility to address the concerns and meet the expectations of her constituents. However, it appears that her prolonged absence and perceived shortcomings have eroded the trust placed in her by the electorate.

The future remains uncertain for Dianne Feinstein as she grapples with the overwhelming demand for her resignation. The poll results serve as a wake-up call for the senator, urging her to reflect on her performance and consider the best course of action for the people of California.