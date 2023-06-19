GOP Poll Shows 83% of Republicans Support Trump’s 2024 Presidential Run Despite Arrest

In a stunning twist of events, a recent poll conducted by NPR, PBS NewsHour, and Marist National Poll has revealed that the majority of Republicans are undeterred by the legal troubles of former President Donald Trump. The survey, which sought to gauge public sentiment regarding Trump’s potential candidacy in the 2024 presidential race, uncovered a remarkable statistic: a staggering 83% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents firmly believe that Trump should remain in the race, even after his recent arrest in Miami on a 37-count federal indictment. This unexpected show of support has left many Democrats and independent moderates scratching their heads.

Support for Trump has grown among Republicans since February, according to a PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. "He could spend pretty much all of 2024 in a courtroom instead of on the campaign trail, but for Donald Trump, the courtroom will be the campaign trail," @CapehartJ said. pic.twitter.com/1R3okYxIrs — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 16, 2023

For Democrats, along with Democrat-leaning independents and independent moderates, the prospect of Trump’s participation in the 2024 presidential race is met with skepticism and concern. An overwhelming 87% of Democrats are of the opinion that Trump should drop out of the race in light of the serious charges he faces. The desire to see Trump withdraw from the political arena is shared by 58% of independent moderates as well. However, it appears that the voice of these factions may be drowned out by the resolute backing Trump enjoys within his own party.

The fervent support for Trump’s candidacy within Republican ranks will undoubtedly shape the upcoming 2024 GOP primary cycle. With such overwhelming numbers backing the former president, it becomes evident that he may wield significant influence over the party’s selection process. While some may view this as a sign of loyalty to a beloved figure, others might interpret it as a concerning development for the party’s internal dynamics. Nevertheless, this unexpected surge of support is indicative of the enduring hold Trump has over his Republican base.

As the 2024 presidential race begins to take shape, the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National Poll paints a vivid picture of the divided sentiment within the American electorate. While Democrats and independent moderates wish for Trump to step aside in light of his legal troubles, the majority of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents remain steadfast in their support of the former president. The results of this poll have sent shockwaves through the political landscape, underscoring the continued influence of Donald Trump in shaping the Republican Party’s future.