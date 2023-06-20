Fact-Checkers Challenge President Biden’s Inaccurate Claim on Gun Control

President Joe Biden recently took to Twitter to rally support for one of the left’s favored causes—gun control and the banning of AR-15 models. However, his claim that guns are the leading cause of death for children in the United States sparked a wave of fact-checking and subsequent controversy. Let’s delve into the response and the evidence that challenges Biden’s assertion.

On Friday, President Biden tweeted his argument for gun control, stating, “Guns are the #1 killer of kids in America. More than car accidents and more than cancer. We can’t let that become just another statistic.” While this assertion may resonate with his party’s ideology, it quickly drew skepticism from those who scrutinize statistical accuracy.

Guns are the #1 killer of kids in America. More than car accidents and more than cancer. We can't let that become just another statistic. Let's ban AR-15-style firearms and other assault weapons. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 16, 2023

The Twitter Community Notes feature swiftly responded to Biden’s claim, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, accidents, not guns, are the leading cause of death for children and adolescents. The Community Note clarified the accurate information, highlighting the discrepancy between Biden’s statement and the official data.

Further scrutiny revealed the extent of factual manipulation required for Biden’s claim to hold any merit. To align with his statement, one would have to exclude children under one year old, who are rarely victims of gun violence. Moreover, it would require including 18 and 19-year-olds, who fall under the primary demographic affected by gun violence, in the category of children. Such selective parameters distort the reality and undermine the credibility of Biden’s claim.

President Biden’s recent tweet, where he claimed that guns are the primary cause of death for children in the United States, has been challenged by fact-checkers and supported by CDC data. The actual leading cause of children’s deaths, according to the CDC, is accidents. This discrepancy raises concerns about the accuracy and manipulation of statistics in the pursuit of advancing a particular political agenda. In the age of social media, it becomes crucial to critically examine claims made by public figures, ensuring that information is accurate and reliable.

Remember, it is essential to question and verify statements from all sources, including politicians, to gain a well-rounded understanding of complex issues such as gun control.