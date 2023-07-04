Move Over Carole Baskin, Tiger King Joe Exotic Challenges President Biden in Democratic Primary from Prison

Joe Exotic, famously known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage or the Tiger King, has taken an audacious step from behind bars. He has announced his decision to challenge President Joe Biden in the Democratic Party presidential primary. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Exotic expressed his desire to debate President Biden on what he considers to be the incumbent’s failed policies and broken promises. Despite his incarceration, Exotic remains confident in his ability to garner support from the vast number of inmates and their associates across the United States.

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic files to challenge Biden in Colorado Democratic primary https://t.co/IW3UICkLMW pic.twitter.com/x1Eb2Y1g7z — New York Post (@nypost) June 15, 2023

Exotic’s unconventional political journey began while serving time at FMC Fort Worth Federal Prison. From his confinement, he revealed his ambitious plan to rally support from the incarcerated population, as well as their friends and families. In his own words, Exotic emphasized, “everybody’s support in here… there’s over 160,000 federal inmates, there’s over two million people incarcerated, at this time, in the United States.” With such a vast potential voter base, Exotic believes that he can secure victory if he manages to capture the backing of these individuals and their acquaintances.

While Exotic’s presidential bid might initially seem far-fetched, it is worth noting that he captured the public’s attention in 2020 with the release of the hit Netflix documentary series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.” The show shed light on Exotic’s controversial life as a former zookeeper and his conviction for a murder-for-hire plot against his rival, Carole Baskin. Despite the serious legal troubles that landed him behind bars, Exotic managed to cultivate a devoted fan base and maintain a high profile, which he aims to leverage in his political endeavor.

Exotic’s charismatic personality and ability to connect with audiences have resonated with many across the nation. His outlandish antics and captivating presence have earned him a considerable following, making him a polarizing figure in American popular culture. While critics argue that Exotic’s bid for the presidency is nothing more than a publicity stunt, his resilience and determination to challenge the political establishment should not be underestimated.

Joe Exotic, the Tiger King, has thrown his hat into the political ring by challenging President Biden in the Democratic Party primary. From his prison cell, Exotic aims to capitalize on the vast number of inmates and their extended networks as he seeks to gather support for his audacious bid. Despite his legal woes and controversial past, Exotic’s ability to captivate the public’s attention cannot be ignored. While the chances of his success may appear slim, the unpredictability of American politics leaves room for surprises. Only time will tell if Joe Exotic’s unconventional campaign will make a lasting impact on the political landscape.