Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder Arrested During Protest in Support of Julian Assange

Prominent activist and co-founder of the popular Vermont-based ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s, Ben Cohen, found himself in handcuffs on Thursday in Washington, DC. The reason behind his arrest? A passionate demonstration in support of Julian Assange, the publisher of Wikileaks. Cohen, along with the feminist activist group CODEPINK, took to the streets to condemn the United States’ prosecution of Assange, viewing it as a direct assault on freedom of the press.

Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen was arrested on Thursday for blocking the entrance to the Department of Justice during a protest of the U.S. government’s prosecution of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange. https://t.co/POwQZMeEH9 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 6, 2023

Video footage captured the moment Cohen and CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans were apprehended as they defiantly blocked the entrance to the Department of Justice (DOJ) building for nearly an hour, braving the pouring rain. Their act of civil disobedience aimed to draw attention to what they see as a grave threat to the principles of democracy and transparency.

To kick off the protest, the passionate ice cream executive dramatically set a “Freedom of the Press” sign ablaze, symbolizing his belief that this fundamental right is being consumed by an ever-growing blaze of government oppression. Cohen’s fiery gesture was accompanied by powerful words: “Freedom of the press is going up in smoke.”

In his impassioned speech, Cohen emphasized the vital role that the press plays in holding those in power accountable. “There’s no democracy without freedom of the press because the press is the only thing that can hold government accountable,” he declared. “And there’s no freedom of the press as long as Assange is being prosecuted.”

Cohen’s arrest, alongside Evans, serves as a reminder of the ongoing controversy surrounding Julian Assange and the charges brought against him. As the founder of Wikileaks, Assange has been a lightning rod for debate, praised by some as a fearless champion of transparency and denounced by others as a reckless disseminator of sensitive information.

The case against Assange centers on allegations of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion, stemming from his involvement in publishing classified documents leaked by former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning. The U.S. government claims that his actions endangered national security, while his supporters argue that he is being unfairly targeted for revealing uncomfortable truths.

While the legal proceedings against Assange continue, his cause has attracted a diverse array of advocates, including high-profile figures like Ben Cohen. By aligning themselves with the cause, individuals like Cohen aim to shine a spotlight on what they perceive as a grave injustice and to safeguard the principles they hold dear.

In the end, the arrest of Ben Cohen and Jodie Evans stands as a poignant reminder that the battle for freedom of the press rages on. Their passionate act of civil disobedience brings attention to the plight of Julian Assange and raises important questions about the balance between national security and the public’s right to know. As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen how this ongoing saga will shape the future of press freedom and the pursuit of truth.