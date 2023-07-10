Biden’s Short Temper Reportedly Leading to Staff Exodus

Despite the White House’s efforts to portray him as a calm and grandfatherly figure, President Joe Biden reportedly has a short temper. He often lashes out at officials of all ranks in his administration behind the scenes with profanity-laden rants if they do not meet his expectations.

Current and former aides to the president recalled him saying, “God dammit, how the f*** don’t you know this?!” His other go-to attacks that he yells at various points include “Don’t f***ing bulls*** me!” and “Get the f*** out of here!”, according to a report from Axios.

The report detailed that the 80-year-old president’s interrogations of staff are so common and indiscriminate that they’ve become known as rites of passage that they refer to as “stump the chump” or “stump the dummy.”

One former aide told Axios that Biden’s outbursts are a result of his desire for accuracy and competence. However, his temper has led to the “staff exodus” in the White House, with many aides leaving their jobs in frustration.

The report’s findings raise questions about Biden’s ability to lead the country effectively. They could damage his reputation with the American people as he embarks on his re-election campaign.