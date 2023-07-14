Vice President Harris Undermines Understanding of Artificial Intelligence, Raising Concerns

In a recent address to a gathering of labor leaders and civil rights activists, Vice President Kamala Harris attempted to shed light on the concept of artificial intelligence (AI). However, her explanation only served to deepen concerns about her grasp of this crucial technological domain. Harris’s oversimplification of AI and its implications raises questions about her competence as the second-in-command to the most powerful office in the nation.

Vice President Kamala Harris attempted to display her expertise on the subject of artificial intelligence on Wednesday, July 12, in her latest bumbling example of word salad. "It's about machine learning, and so the machine is taught," she told attendees of the meeting. pic.twitter.com/8Dxm2QCBGi — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 14, 2023

During her speech, Harris made several remarks that left experts and observers bewildered. She began by stating, “I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing.” Such a dismissive characterization does little justice to the vast potential and impact of AI on society, economy, and governance.

Continuing her explanation, Harris elaborated, “First of all, it’s two letters. It means artificial intelligence, but ultimately what it is, is it’s about machine learning.” While not entirely incorrect, Harris failed to grasp the multifaceted nature of AI. Artificial intelligence encompasses much more than just machine learning; it encompasses various subfields such as natural language processing, computer vision, and robotics, which have wide-ranging applications.

Furthermore, Harris’s statement that “the machine is taught” reflects a rudimentary understanding of AI. Machine learning involves training algorithms using vast amounts of data, enabling them to learn patterns and make predictions. However, AI is not limited to being solely taught. It possesses the ability to evolve, adapt, and make decisions on its own, going beyond the confines of initial training.

Harris’s oversimplification of AI and its complex intricacies raises legitimate concerns about her ability to effectively engage with emerging technologies. As AI becomes increasingly prevalent in various sectors, including healthcare, defense, and transportation, it is imperative for leaders to possess a comprehensive understanding of its capabilities, challenges, and ethical considerations.

The role of the Vice President holds significant responsibility, especially considering the possibility of assuming the presidency in unforeseen circumstances. Without a firm grasp of AI, Harris risks making uninformed decisions that could have far-reaching consequences for the nation and its citizens.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent attempt to explain artificial intelligence fell short of providing a nuanced understanding of this critical field. Her oversimplified explanation, combined with an apparent lack of depth, raises concerns about her readiness to handle the complexities of emerging technologies. As AI continues to shape our world, it is crucial for leaders to possess a solid comprehension of its potential and implications. Harris’s remarks serve as a wake-up call, reminding us of the importance of knowledgeable leadership in an increasingly AI-driven era.