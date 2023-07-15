The conflict between the United States and Russia over Ukraine has been a contentious issue, and it seems that the Biden Administration is now looking for a way to extricate itself from the situation. This move comes as public opinion in America turns against the war, and the reputation of the D.C. Uniparty is increasingly damaged.

In recent weeks, the talking points have been circulating within the administration, pushing the narrative that Moscow has already lost and that the United States has achieved its objectives in Ukraine, whatever those may be. President Biden himself, despite his occasional verbal missteps, has been echoing this sentiment. Earlier this month, he mistakenly referred to the war in Ukraine as the war in Iraq, stating that Putin “is clearly losing the war in Iraq,” before correcting himself and mentioning Ukraine. Then, just last Thursday, he doubled down on his assertion, declaring that Putin “has already lost the war.”

“Putin has already lost the war. Putin has a real problem.” Biden says he doesn't think the Russian president could continue to fight his war in Ukraine for years, citing the economic and political toll on Russia https://t.co/vpvzB2fBgt pic.twitter.com/4Q47WI6laq — Bloomberg (@business) July 13, 2023

While this rhetoric may not carry the same weight as President Bush’s infamous “Mission Accomplished” declaration at the start of the Iraq war, the underlying political motivation seems strikingly similar. It appears that the administration is eager to paint a picture of victory in order to shift public opinion and salvage their reputation.

The war in Ukraine has been a complex and multifaceted conflict, with both political and geopolitical implications. The involvement of the United States, along with other Western powers, has been a controversial topic, particularly as the war continues to drag on and casualties mount. As the American public becomes increasingly disillusioned with the conflict, the pressure on the Biden Administration to find an exit strategy intensifies.

The potential exit from the war raises numerous questions. What will the terms of the withdrawal be? Will the United States leave a power vacuum that could lead to further instability in the region? And most importantly, what will the long-term consequences be for both Ukraine and the United States?

As the Biden Administration navigates the delicate task of extricating itself from this proxy war, it remains to be seen how the decision will be received domestically and internationally. The reputation of the D.C. Uniparty hangs in the balance, as does America’s standing on the global stage.

In conclusion, America’s proxy war with Russia in Ukraine has become increasingly unpopular, and the Biden Administration is now seeking an exit strategy. By framing the situation as a victory for the United States, the administration aims to regain public support and salvage their reputation. However, the long-term consequences of this decision remain uncertain, and the impact on both Ukraine and the United States cannot be ignored.